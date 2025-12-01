An owner reveals the flawed reality of daily driving a Ferrari Testarossa

The Ferrari Testarossa is more than just a car. It’s a poster child of the 1980s, a rolling sculpture of Italian engineering, instantly recognizable by those massive side strakes and iconic presence. But what is it actually like to own and drive one of these V12 icons in the 21st century? One enthusiast, known as blueman1030 on Reddit, has provided a refreshingly honest account after a full year with his white supercar. Seems magnificent, but it’s absolutely not perfect.

The owner’s review pulls no punches regarding the quirks of this 180 mph classic. Driving the Testarossa is an experience defined by extremes. Regarding the climate control, the driver dryly noted there are only “Two temperatures: volcanic and arctic”, suggesting the cabin environment is an exercise in managing discomfort, not climate. And forget smooth driving in cold weather. The manual transmission can be notoriously stubborn. “When it’s cold, second gear is unusable”, a delightful flaw that adds to the car’s intimidating character.

Furthermore, anyone concerned with ecological responsibility or frugality should look elsewhere, as the owner pointed out the car’s fuel economy is comparable to that of a Hummer.

Despite the stiff steering, the eccentric cabin conditions, and the obstinate gearbox, every imperfection melts away the moment the throttle is touched. The undeniable element that makes this Ferrari ownership worthwhile is the noise. The pure, aggressive roar produced by the V12 engine is everything a supercar should sound like.

After enumerating the hilarious realities of getting this icon from point A to point B, the owner arrived at a single, overwhelming conclusion. The Testarossa is simply “magnificent”. Whatever might be wrong with its functionality, it simply doesn’t matter, because it is a Ferrari Testarossa. This enduring, almost blind adoration for the car’s character proves that for true enthusiasts, a car’s glorious flaws are often what make it truly lovable.