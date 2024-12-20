An interesting newly rendered video of the new Fiat Coupe

Renowned designer Theophilus Chin has created a modern concept of the Fiat Coupe. Theophilus Chin, with his great skill in digital design, has provided us with a look that could be aimed at the Fiat Coupe. His render is particularly notable for its features of fusing style and sportiness, which makes our imagination think of an Italian coupe capable of rekindling the passion of a great many fans of the brand.

The possible future generation of Fiat Coupe

Renowned digital creator and automotive designer Theophilus Chin (also known as “Theottle”) recently created a render of the new Fiat Coupe made in such a way as to envision what could be the design of a future generation of the famous 1990s model. In order to best realize the new Fiat Coupe, the designer thought to start from the well-balanced proportions of the Audi RS5 Coupe and put together various details from other very famous cars. The design that came out of the work turns out to be an interesting union of styles and features, with one eye on tradition and one on innovation.

The new Fiat Coupe, which based on its features could also try to compete with the Honda Prelude, obviously takes inspiration from the original Fiat Coupe, without changing distinctive features such as the shape of the roof and separate front headlights. Despite this, the designer thought to enrich the design with details taken from the Bentley Continental GT, such as the shape of the trunk and tail lights, and from the Lynk&Co 07, particularly the front of the vehicle. The end result of this exciting mix is a unique combination that combines retro appeal with modern lines, creating a contemporary-looking coupe. The rear emphasizes a more traditional look than the original, with the introduction of Bentley-style oval headlights replacing round Ferrari-inspired ones.

Other features of the render

Continuing to look at the famous designer’s creation, we can also see that the diffuser and oval exhaust tailpipes are derived from the Audi RS5, but could be further improved with a sporty Abarth-inspired design, which would go on to give the car an even more dynamic and distinctive character. Given Fiat’s current offering, which focuses mainly on small sedans and SUVs, the return of a coupe at the moment seems rather unlikely.

Despite everything, however, the creation of such a model might be technically feasible, thanks to the availability of components that come from Stellantis. The STLA Medium architecture would be ideal for a new Fiat Coupe, as we know it allows the integration of hybrid, PHEV and EV engines. If this platform were to be combined seamlessly with a sporty chassis and attractive design, it could even be expected to create a model that could even surpass in appeal some of Alfa Romeo’s most beloved cars of all time.