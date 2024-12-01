American Classic revisited, a 1946 Dodge Business Coupe with a modern equipment

This 1946 Dodge Business Coupe is a perfect tribute to creativity and engineering, a work of art on four wheels that brings together the charm of the past with modern power and features.

Engine and exterior features

This 1946 Dodge Business Coupe was modified from previous ownership with a cut roof and a covered body, as well as also possessing an air suspension system. Power comes to the car from a 305-hp Chevrolet V8 engine which is connected to a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and a Ford rear end. The transmission, according to sources, seems to come precisely from a Ford Explorer. The V8 engine has an HEI distributor, as well as an Edelbrock carburetor and a chrome air cleaner cover

The steel body was coated, the panels that are under the doors were sanded down, and the roof was cut off about 3″ at the front and 4″ at the rear before the car was painted matte gray. A grille and fender skirts were also added and these were custom made. The car up for auction has a number of interesting details, such as headlight visors, Unity spotlights, 1949 Chevrolet-style narrow bumpers and blue dot taillights. The wheels it rides on are 16-inch Smoothie-style wheels that have been colored in its satin black trim and have polished bullet hubcaps. White-band Coker tires have been installed. The chassis was notched, Chevrolet S-10 front spars were grafted onto the chassis, and Chassis Engineering’s 3″ de-arched leaf springs were repositioned inside the spars.

The Dodge in question also has an Air Lift Performance suspension system, and an electric JEGS brake assist provides assistance to the front discs and rear drums. The bench seat is upholstered in brown leather with tuck-and-roll inserts and textured accents, and color-coordinated upholstery covers the custom center console and door panels. Bound square-weave carpet covers the floors and bright trim accents across the width of the painted dashboard. The clock face is cracked. The three-spoke steering wheel has a chrome horn ring and frames a 100 mph speedometer and auxiliary gauges, while Equus gauges for coolant temperature, fuel level, and oil pressure are mounted under the dashboard. The five-digit odometer shows 78,000 miles and the total mileage is unknown.

Interior features and miscellaneous details

The interior features brown leather upholstery, square-weave carpets, a center console, and additional Equus gauges. The trunk is finished to blend in with the passenger compartment. A fabricated firewall was also installed during construction. The engine oil and coolant were replaced in May of the current year. Transmission fluid was replaced in May 2024. The Ohio title carries a non-actual mileage mark.

Work performed since acquisition by the current owner in 2021 has included installation of a JEGS electric power brake booster and replacement of engine oil, coolant, and transmission fluid. This custom Dodge is now offered on consignment for sale by the dealer in California with an Ohio title. The car in question is up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website, where we also delivered its information. The auction price currently stands at $16,000 and will end in two days from December 1, 2024.