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About 1.4 million Ford F-150s are having a digital meltdown

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
April 18, 2026
Ford is now recalling 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks after the NHTSA flagged dangerous, unintended downshifts.
ford f-150

Imagine you’re cruising down the interstate with your Ford F-150, when suddenly, the truck decides it’s no longer a highway cruiser but a stump-puller. Out of nowhere, the gearbox slams into first gear while you’re doing seventy. It’s a recipe for instant whiplash and a very intimate meeting with your steering wheel. This is the reality behind Ford’s massive recall of roughly 1.4 million F-150 pickups across the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) finally put its foot down on Friday, following a persistent investigation. We’re looking specifically at the 2015-2017 model years, the ones equipped with the 6R80 transmission. According to the regulators, Dearborn’s favorite workhorse has a habit of losing its mind thanks to a faulty transmission position sensor.

ford f-150

Ford’s own diagnosis? The classic automotive tragedy, heat and vibration. Apparently, years of doing “truck things” have worn down the electrical connections, leading to a signal loss that tells the powertrain control module to downshift at the worst possible moment.

It’s the digital equivalent of a mid-life crisis. The NHTSA has already linked this “glitch” to one crash and two potential injuries. And while the fix involves a dealer-led software update to the powertrain control module, one has to wonder if a line of code can truly heal the scars of physical wear and tear caused by the brutal reality of thermodynamics.

ford f-150

This recall marks the climax of an investigation that started back in March of last year, eventually expanding as the complaints piled up like rusted fenders. For a brand that markets itself on being “Built Ford Tough”, this 1.4 million-unit headache is a stinging reminder that even icons aren’t immune to the gremlins of modern complexity.

If your F-150 starts acting like it wants to drag race at a red light while you’re still on the freeway, don’t blame the ghost of Henry Ford. Just get it to a dealer before your transmission decides to take matters into its own hands.