All you need to know about the 2026 Fiat Mobi: trims, prices and more

The new 2026 Fiat Mobi is officially available at Brazilian dealerships. It’s one of the most accessible models on the local market, with pricing starting at R$ 79,060 for the Like trim and reaching R$ 80,990 for the better-equipped Trekking version, designed for those seeking a more adventurous look.

Launched at the beginning of the year as part of the Sustainable Car program, the new Mobi is equipped with the 1.0 Firefly engine, already known for its efficiency and reliability. This powertrain, which had already been part of the Mobi range between 2016 and 2020, definitively replaces the old Fire 1.0 producing 74 HP, no longer compliant with the Proconve L8 regulations introduced in 2025. The transmission is a 5-speed manual.

Recently, the Mobi 2026 also received an interior update, inspired by the Fiat Strada pickup, with improved materials and perceived quality superior to the previous generation. Despite the official pricing, many dealerships offer the model at discounted prices thanks to local promotions.

The Mobi 2026 range consists of two versions. Both adopt the 1.0 Firefly engine producing 71 HP with gasoline and 75 HP with ethanol, with maximum torque of 98/105 Nm (g/e). Declared consumption is identical for both: in urban cycle, 14.0 km/l on gasoline and 9.8 km/l on ethanol; on extra-urban routes, 15.1 km/l and 10.6 km/l respectively.

The Fiat Mobi Like already offers a complete package as standard for the category: ABS, EBD, ESC, ASR, Hill Holder, two front airbags, air conditioning, electric steering, DRL, power windows and locks. The Essential package also includes fog lights and other functional accessories.

The Trekking version stands out for its more aggressive aesthetics, with roof rails, specific aesthetic details, multifunction steering wheel and 7″ infotainment compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With the Top Pack, the equipment level is further enriched thanks to alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and electric rearview mirrors.

In the first half of 2025, the Mobi has already achieved very positive results. According to Fenabrave data, 33,230 units were registered from January to June, confirming the model as one of the most appreciated city cars in Brazil. Compact, efficient and updated, the Mobi continues to represent one of the most rational and convenient choices on the market.