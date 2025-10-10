Alfa Romeo’s design chief teases wild new era and the rebirth of classic sedans

Stellantis design director Gilles Vidal has offered a passionate look at Alfa Romeo’s future, outlining a vision in which emotion and personality remain central, even in the electrification era. “Even in the future, an Alfa Romeo must seem like a living beast,” said Vidal, reiterating that the brand will continue to distinguish itself by its authentic character, with “blood in its veins and a real soul.”

Gilles Vidal previews Alfa Romeo’s future: “Our cars will continue to seem like living beasts”

For Stellantis‘ design chief, the Biscione’s sporty and charismatic essence will never fade, but will be reinterpreted through a more modern and fluid stylistic language. The lines of future Alfa Romeos will be futuristic and aerodynamic, but never cold or artificial. Every detail, Vidal explains, must convey energy and movement, creating cars that seem alive, capable of exciting not only those who drive them but also those who watch them pass by.

Among the most interesting insights, Vidal also hinted at a return of sedans to the Alfa Romeo lineup. After years of SUV dominance, the brand could in fact bring back lower and sleeker vehicles, driven by renewed attention to aerodynamic efficiency. Hatchbacks, on the other hand, could come back into play only if the market demands it, a sign of a flexible strategy but always consistent with the brand’s aesthetic philosophy.

The Biscione’s future, in Vidal’s words, will be a balance between tradition and innovation: exciting, dynamic and recognizable cars at first glance, designed to preserve that unmistakable soul that has made Alfa Romeo a global icon.

“Every model must convey life, passion and character,” the designer concluded, “because an Alfa Romeo is never just a machine: it’s a creature that breathes.”