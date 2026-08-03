Alfa Romeo, you’ll have to wait until 2028 for the next-gen Stelvio

In true Alfa Romeo fashion, where product roadmaps are written in pencil with an oversized eraser nearby, the Italian brand has quietly kicked its flagship SUV’s redesign down the road. Originally scheduled for a slick 2026 debut, reports from both sides of the Atlantic now confirm that the all-new Stelvio has been pushed back to around 2028.

Advertisement

This delay is a tactical pivot. Alfa Romeo has abandoned its hasty “EV-only or bust” mantra for the Stelvio, prudently reworking its strategy to embrace a multi-energy lineup. Built on Stellantis’s versatile STLA Large architecture, the future crossover will now offer both hybrid and full-electric powertrains from day one, catering to a real world where public charging infrastructure remains more of a promise than a reality.

Furthermore, the upcoming Stelvio is bulking up: expected to stretch nearly five yards long, it will outgrow rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC, with whispers of a halo Quadrifoglio variant flirting with four-figure horsepower figures.

Advertisement

In the meantime, current Stelvio owners can rest easy knowing their rides won’t look obsolete overnight. Production for the existing Giulia and Stelvio is slated to run through roughly 2027, backed by minor updates and reopened order books for higher-tier trims.

Yet, the real plot twist isn’t the Stelvio’s delay, but what is filling the vacuum. Before a new Stelvio ever sees daylight, Alfa Romeo plans to roll out a brand-new compact C-segment SUV by late 2027. Manufactured at the Melfi plant in Italy on the STLA Medium platform, this mid-sizer will slot neatly between the Tonale and Stelvio, pioneering a fresh design language that the larger SUV will eventually borrow. So, if you are cross-shopping premium Italian steel today, your options are simple: enjoy the current gas-powered classic as it is, or prepare for a very long, very entertaining wait.