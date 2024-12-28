Alfa Romeo will return to the E-segment with an extreme model

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo intends to revolutionize its lineup to definitively transform into Stellantis’ global premium brand. For this reason, many new models will arrive in the coming years with the task of relaunching the automaker in grand style in the main automotive markets worldwide.

Alfa Romeo’s new flagship model is planned for 2027

One of the most anticipated models remains the brand’s future flagship, which we will likely see during 2027 and doesn’t yet have an official name: the Alfa Romeo E-Jet. This name was given by the brand’s former head Jean Philippe Imparato, who in recent months had spoken of a model with unconventional forms that would focus not only on luxury and technology like all premium models in that segment but also on sportiness and especially on performance.

This future extreme model will be produced in Cassino, Italy, alongside the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut in 2025 and 2026 respectively. The platform used for this vehicle will be the same as the new Stelvio and Giulia, thus the STLA Large but in an extended version. The future E-SUV will measure just under 5 meters and will have a style that in some ways might remind of the BMW X6, but only in proportions. The Alfa Romeo E-SUV should have its own unique style, a highly innovative design compared to what has been offered so far in the market by competitors.

But obviously, the innovations won’t just be about design. This future Alfa Romeo flagship should represent a general improvement for the brand in terms of technology and engines as well. There’s talk of truly remarkable performance with extraordinary acceleration for a model of that size, thanks to the presence of an electric motor producing over 1,000 horsepower.

This model, designed primarily for the United States, will likely also have some combustion engine versions, with a plug-in hybrid being the frontrunner. The presence of an EREV with range extender is also likely, offering a range of over 1,200 km with a single charge and full tank of fuel.