Alfa Romeo Tonale MY26: will only the front end change or are more updates coming?

The Alfa Romeo Tonale MY26 is the long-awaited facelift of the compact SUV launched in 2022, now nearing its first major update. The debut is expected between late 2025 and early 2026. Spy shots of heavily camouflaged prototypes, particularly at the front end, have already surfaced online on several occasions.

The front fascia is expected to undergo the most significant changes on the Alfa Romeo Tonale MY26, likely to bring the model more in line with the rest of the brand’s lineup during its remaining years on the market. Some believe those years may be limited, as a successor could arrive in Melfi by 2027 or 2028, possibly under a new name.

Among Alfa Romeo fans, the big question is whether the upcoming update for the Tonale MY26 will be limited to the front fascia and a few minor tweaks, or whether Alfa Romeo has successfully hidden additional surprises. Speculation includes a special trim, significant engine upgrades, or even a limited edition debuting alongside the MY26. The wait is nearly over: the model will finally be unveiled by the end of this year. The most visible design changes, as mentioned, will concern both the front and rear.

The front will feature a refreshed design, while the rear will showcase revised bumpers and new exposed exhaust outlets, confirming the continued presence of the plug-in hybrid version. These updates not only modernize the vehicle’s overall appearance but also emphasize its sporty and tech-focused character. Together, the changes are expected to make the Tonale more contemporary, dynamic, and aligned with today’s automotive design trends.