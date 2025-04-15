Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA: could the most extreme version arrive with the facelift?

The Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA is one of those variants that, like the Quadrifoglio version, never entered production, but many enthusiasts would have liked to see in the C-segment SUV range from the Biscione. Despite this, hope remains alive: with the arrival of the expected mid-career restyling in the coming years, some continue to hope that Alfa Romeo might take the opportunity to introduce a more extreme and sporty version of the Tonale. At the moment, it must be said, the arrival of a Tonale GTA appears highly unlikely. However, dreaming costs nothing.

Video imagines the design of a new Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA

Digital creator Ascariss Design has kept the fantasy alive by publishing a concept video on YouTube imagining the appearance of a possible Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA. The rendering proposes an even more aggressive design compared to the current version of the SUV, whose global sales recently don’t seem to be shining. The hypothetical model features redesigned front and rear bumpers, enlarged air intakes, and more pronounced side skirts, contributing to an overall decidedly more aggressive aesthetic.

On the technical front, considering that the PHEV version of the Tonale already reaches 280 horsepower, it’s reasonable to imagine that a GTA version could approach (or exceed) 350 horsepower, focusing entirely on road handling and driving pleasure. The interior, consistent with the model’s spirit, would be even sportier and more technological than those currently available.

At present, there are no official confirmations about a GTA version of the Tonale. However, the hypothesis could become relevant again in view of a future new generation of the SUV, which, according to forecasts, should not arrive before 2028.