Alfa Romeo: the first car produced in Algeria – which model?

The news that Stellantis will produce Alfa Romeo and Opel models at the Oran plant in Algeria is generating great interest. While for Opel there is almost certainly talk of the new Frontera, the Alfa Romeo model is still shrouded in mystery.

Alfa Romeo Junior in Algeria?

Rumors suggest that the Biscione car could be the recently launched Alfa Romeo Junior. However, surprises cannot be ruled out, as there is currently no official confirmation. This project is part of Stellantis’ expansion activities in North Africa, a strategic area for the group.

The hypothesis that Alfa Romeo Junior production will be transferred to Algeria is currently the most credible, although other surprises cannot be ruled out. The Alfa Romeo Junior, which shares the CMP platform with the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, has been very successful, registering nearly 50,000 bookings. Adding a second production plant could be a strategic move to meet the high demand and serve the African and Middle Eastern markets in particular. However, it cannot be ruled out that the model produced in Algeria could also be destined for the European market.

The Junior’s CMP platform, while different from the Smart Car in the Grande Panda, is close in size and technology to models already produced in Algeria. This makes the hypothesis of Junior production particularly credible.

Despite the strong possibility that it will be the Junior, it cannot be ruled out that future production at the Algerian plant could involve a completely new model. Indeed, there is speculation that a vehicle based on the STLA Small platform will be launched, which could bring back iconic names such as Alfetta or Giulietta.

Alfa Romeo’s move to target the Algerian market is a smart response to the country’s stringent regulations. Algeria has imposed strict restrictions on car imports, including strict quotas and new tariffs, making it almost prohibitive for foreign vehicles to enter the country.

This situation creates a unique opportunity for brands that choose local production. Assembling cars directly in Algeria gives Alfa Romeo a distinct competitive advantage, allowing it to offer more affordable prices and ensure greater availability of its models.

In this scenario, Stellantis, the group to which Alfa Romeo belongs, sees Algeria not only as a market, but as a strategic hub for the development of its premium brands. The integration of a luxury brand like Alfa Romeo into local operations underscores the importance of the country as a growth platform for the high-end segment.