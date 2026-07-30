Alfa Romeo tests the 2027 Giulia Quadrifoglio while the next generation waits

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will continue using its twin-turbo V6 for the 2027 model year, while engineers work on the updates needed to keep production running through the end of 2027. New photos published by Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit show an uncovered red prototype, suggesting that Alfa Romeo will focus mainly on mechanical components, electronic management and emissions rather than visible design changes.

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Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will keep its V6 as next generation slips

The prototype retains all the features that distinguish the current Quadrifoglio from less powerful Giulia models. Up front, it keeps Alfa Romeo’s signature shield grille, large bumper openings and hood vents. The profile still features performance wheels, pronounced wheel arches and the green Quadrifoglio badge on the front fenders. The rear also appears unchanged, with a dark diffuser and four exhaust outlets integrated into the lower bumper.

The lack of camouflage suggests that Alfa Romeo is not preparing a full facelift. Instead, the company appears to be developing a technical update that will allow the car to comply with Euro 7 emissions regulations. Possible changes could involve the exhaust aftertreatment system, engine calibration and other components designed to reduce emissions while preserving as much of the V6’s power, responsiveness and character as possible.

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Keeping the six-cylinder engine represents the most important part of the update. The Giulia Quadrifoglio should also retain rear-wheel drive, direct steering and a chassis developed around driver engagement. That formula would allow it to remain one of the few European performance sedans still closely tied to a traditional mechanical layout.

Alfa Romeo has not confirmed horsepower or performance figures for the 2027 model, so any changes compared with the current version remain unknown. Engineers may need to adjust the engine to meet the new emissions requirements, but it is not yet clear whether those revisions will affect output or acceleration.

Extending the current Giulia’s production cycle also gives Alfa Romeo more time to define its replacement. The next-generation model was originally expected in 2026, but the company revised the project after slowing EV demand and broader changes to Stellantis’ product plans. As a result, the new Giulia may still be several years away from reaching dealerships.

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The future model could retain a traditional sedan body or adopt proportions closer to a raised fastback, allowing Alfa Romeo to respond to growing demand for crossovers and coupe-style SUVs. The final design, platform and powertrain strategy have not received official confirmation.

Until then, Alfa Romeo appears ready to give the current Giulia Quadrifoglio one final technical update. The changes should allow the performance sedan to remain in production without abandoning the twin-turbo V6 that has defined its identity.