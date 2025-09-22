Alfa Romeo Stelvio goes viral in the U.S. after Police chase video

While awaiting more concrete news about the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the D-segment SUV has made headlines in the United States after a video posted on Reddit went viral within hours. The incident shown in the footage reportedly took place on August 28 near Holbrook, New York.

Viral video shows Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s agility against Police SUV

From the short video, it is possible to piece together what happened. A car stopped at a traffic light records a dramatic scene: an Alfa Romeo Stelvio speeds through the intersection, handling a sharp corner with remarkable precision. Just seconds later, a police SUV, likely a Ford Explorer Interceptor, appears in pursuit. But in attempting the same turn, the police vehicle loses control, veers off the road, and crashes into a tree.

The footage went viral due to the striking contrast: the Alfa Romeo Stelvio navigating the curve flawlessly, while the police SUV fails spectacularly. Still, it would be misleading to conclude that the Stelvio necessarily offers superior handling. Several factors come into play, including weight, the Ford tips the scales at over 2.4 tons compared to the Stelvio’s 1.8 tons, speed, and of course driver skill, even though police officers receive specific training for such situations.

At this stage, few details about the incident have emerged. It remains unclear what actually happened: were fugitives fleeing in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, or was it simply a driver running a red light or committing another traffic violation? Any additional information would certainly shed more light. Meanwhile, attention is also turning to the Stelvio’s future, as Alfa Romeo is reportedly considering updates to both the Stelvio and Giulia lineups, including a styling refresh and, most importantly, the introduction of a hybrid version.