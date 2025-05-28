Alfa Romeo Stelvio adds a new trim level to its lineup in Japan

Stellantis Japan has added the new trim level Sprint to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV and will sell it at brand dealerships throughout the country starting May 27. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is 7,850,000 yen ($54,895 USD), taxes included.

New trim level arrives in Japan for Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a model that combines the brand’s iconic front grille and elegant body lines with advanced technologies, such as the lightweight aluminum structure and full LED Matrix headlights, which give it elegance and sportiness.

Since its debut in 2018, Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been widely praised for its exceptional sporting performance and cutting-edge Italian design. The new trim level maintains the sporty driving performance typical of Alfa Romeo, while being more accessible.

The new Alfa Romeo Sprint is equipped with 19-inch aluminum wheels, natural leather seats and a high-quality audio system (8 speakers) inside. The powertrain is the same as the Veloce version, with an all-aluminum twin-scroll turbo engine that boasts a maximum power of 280 HP and a maximum torque of 400 Nm.

Equipped with Alfa Link active suspension, exclusive to Alfa Romeo, and a carbon driveshaft, it offers excellent control performance and driving pleasure that goes beyond the limits of an SUV. The addition of the new Sprint trim level to the Stelvio offers even more choice to drivers seeking the sporting performance for which Alfa Romeo is famous. Therefore, for the D-segment SUV from the Biscione automotive house, this is an important novelty for a market where Stellantis’ premium brand would like to do even more.