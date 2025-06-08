Alfa Romeo Sprint Veloce: here’s the sporty sedan with a turbo engine

A sporty, powerful, and sharp sedan capable of making Biscione enthusiasts’ hearts race: this is the idea behind the Alfa Romeo Sprint Veloce, the new render signed by MDP Automotive. Published on Instagram, the render imagines a future plug-in hybrid sports car with over 400 horsepower and Q4 all-wheel drive.

For now, naturally, this is just a digital render: no official plan currently foresees the arrival of a similar model in the Alfa Romeo lineup. However, should upcoming launches achieve the hoped-for success, it’s not excluded that the brand could consider expansion toward more emotional segments.

Alfa Romeo Sprint Veloce: the render showing a 400 hp sports car with Q4 drive

In the render, the Sprint Veloce is interpreted as a high-performance compact sedan, equipped with a turbo plug-in hybrid engine capable, according to the author, of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The design is muscular and streamlined, with taut lines and balanced proportions that recall the brand’s sporting tradition, but updated with contemporary stylistic elements.

One of the most interesting features of the concept concerns the extensive use of carbon fiber, which could constitute up to 50% of the bodywork, helping to contain weight and improve the vehicle’s dynamic performance.

However, as the designer himself emphasizes, today such a project appears far from the brand’s strategic priorities, which under Stellantis‘ guidance is decisively focusing on SUVs and crossovers, categories that currently dominate the global market. The volumes, at least for now, are played elsewhere.

Yet, imagining a return to a pure sports sedan in Alfa style is an idea that makes one dream. And in a future where the brand’s positioning should consolidate thanks to the success of new-generation models, even a car like the Sprint Veloce could find space in the lineup.