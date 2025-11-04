Alfa Romeo Sprint Concept 2026: this compact sports car that brings the brand’s spirit back

The sporting soul of Alfa Romeo is once again capturing hearts thanks to a stunning digital vision by Angelo Berardino. The designer has unveiled his render of the Alfa Romeo Nuova Sprint Concept 2026, a project that reinterprets the spirit of the legendary Alfasud Sprint in a modern key, envisioning a compact, accessible coupé with an authentically Alfa character.

Alfa Romeo Sprint Concept 2026 revives a legend

In his post, Berardino describes the Nuova Sprint as “a sports car for the people”, designed to bring emotion and driving pleasure back to a wider audience. The sculpted and well-proportioned body is highlighted by a metallic blue finish that enhances its dynamic stance. The muscular front fascia and slim headlights convey aggressiveness, while the short, tapered rear end pays homage to the brand’s historic coupés.

Under the hood, the designer imagines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, capable of combining spirited performance and efficiency without betraying the racing tradition of the Biscione. Details such as darkened exhaust tips, sporty alloy wheels, and a lowered suspension complete a picture that exudes passion and energy.

Inside, the virtual cabin blends technology with minimalism. The black Alcantara seats with blue stitching and the clean yet modern dashboard create a welcoming environment, designed for those who see the car as an extension of their own personality.

Although not an official project, the render has already won over the Alfisti community, who have long dreamed of the return of a small, affordable sports coupé. And perhaps it isn’t just fantasy, recent rumors suggest that Alfa Romeo may indeed be working on a compact, characterful model to be built at Pomigliano between 2028 and 2029. Time will tell whether the brand’s future holds room for a new “Sprint”, one capable of uniting emotion and tradition in true Alfa fashion.