Alfa Romeo Spider concept imagines a true rival to the Mazda MX-5

Designer Bruno Callegarin has shared a digital concept on social media imagining a new Alfa Romeo Spider designed to enter the compact roadster segment, which the Mazda MX-5 now almost entirely dominates. The render starts from the idea that Alfa Romeo’s current lineup lacks a light, accessible open-top car built around driving pleasure in its most direct form.

Alfa Romeo Spider concept revives the spirit of the Duetto

The images show a car with classic roadster proportions, including a long hood, a rear-set cabin, wide tracks and a compact tail. The red bodywork highlights taut, muscular surfaces, while a second interpretation with a gray hardtop suggests the possibility of a coupé variant. The front end adopts a modern and aggressive look, with slim headlights and a body sitting very low to the ground. At the rear, more dramatic elements appear, including circular taillights, pronounced shoulders, a black diffuser and a central triangular exhaust tip that immediately recalls Alfa Romeo’s sporting language. The five-hole wheels, reinterpreted in a contemporary way, add another reference to the brand’s tradition without feeling nostalgic.

The concept takes the Duetto as its ideal reference, but reworks it with updated proportions and styling solutions that preserve its spirit without trying to copy its shapes. The project centers on a compact and emotional spider designed to offer an essential and engaging driving experience. Its natural rival would be the Mazda MX-5, which has practically owned the lightweight and accessible roadster segment for years. A possible Alfa Romeo Spider could occupy that space with a different character, more closely tied to the Biscione’s Italian sporting history and to a design approach that favors personality over neutrality.

The concept received a strong response on social media, confirming that the public still shows interest in a true Alfa Romeo spider. This type of car has been missing from the lineup for several years and represents one of the most evocative chapters in the brand’s history. The question is whether initiatives such as Bottega Fuoriserie, the program dedicated to customization and special projects, could make room for something similar in the coming years, perhaps as a limited series or a design exercise aimed at enthusiasts willing to invest in a model with strong emotional value. For now, it remains only an independent render, but the debate it has generated shows how relevant such a proposal could be for relaunching Alfa Romeo’s sporting image in a segment now almost entirely controlled by one automaker.