Alfa Romeo should honor its roots without being stuck in the past, CEO says

In a recent interview with Car Magazine, Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, outlined the guidelines for revitalizing the Italian brand within the Stellantis group. A revival that seems to have already gained momentum, as demonstrated by the numbers for the new Alfa Romeo Junior SUV, approaching the 50,000 order threshold.

Alfa Romeo wants to build on its history, but without romanticism

Ficili emphasized the importance of the brand’s heritage, clarifying that this should represent a starting point, not a nostalgic constraint. “We have an extraordinary history and heritage. Our task is to find the right market positioning, starting from here. However, I don’t want to indulge in excessive romanticism: it’s a fact that our heritage is important, but we must focus on the present and look decisively toward the future, working with the current lineup and developing new models.”

Ficili’s approach is grounded in realism. “I don’t think about millions of delivered vehicles. My goal is to fully cover the space that the brand can occupy. Alfa Romeo is a global brand: it’s the only global premium brand that Stellantis can boast, and we have 350 automotive clubs worldwide that testify to its value and the passion it inspires.”

Among the priorities identified by the CEO is the sales network, considered strategic for consolidating the brand’s presence. “We need the right dealers, not just to sell cars, but to guarantee quality service in after-sales as well. It’s fundamental that the customer experience be impeccable from beginning to end.”

Ficili concluded the interview with an ambitious vision: “Are we satisfied? You can always improve. The sky is our limit: with this brand we have the possibility to reinvent everything we want.”

In the interview, however, no precise indications were provided regarding the launch timelines for new models. Official confirmation is still awaited regarding the new generation of Stelvio and Giulia, which according to the latest rumors might only arrive between 2027 and 2028. Meanwhile, there’s talk of a new model coming based on the STLA Medium platform: it could be the successor to the Tonale or a vehicle intended to temporarily accompany it, pending the restyling expected in the coming months.