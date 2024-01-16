Alfa Romeo sales up 80% in 2023 in Belgium and Luxembourg

Alfa Romeo Belux has shared its remarkable performance in the automotive market of Belgium and Luxembourg, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s growth plans. The latest growth figures have been achieved thanks to the Italian automaker’s commitment to increasing its presence in these countries.

Alfa Romeo grows by 80% in Belgium and Luxembourg in 2023

Alfa Romeo Belux has recorded a substantial increase in registration volume, with an impressive 80% growth compared to the previous year. This result demonstrates the brand’s resilience and the strong demand for its vehicles in Belux.

The brand has doubled its market share in the car segment, reaching a market share of 0.4 percent. This significant increase shows the brand’s ability to capture the attention of Belux consumers and succeed in a highly competitive market.

Sales of the Tonale have increased by 40 percent compared to 2022. Thanks to this success, Alfa Romeo Tonale has exceeded all expectations with a 225 percent increase in registrations compared to 2022. This remarkable performance underlines the undeniable appeal of the Tonale and its status as a catalyst for change in the automotive market. Despite being available only since June, the Tonale PHEV has also rapidly grown in popularity, representing an impressive 30% of the model’s total registrations. This highlights the growing interest of consumers in hybrid vehicles and the Italian company’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

“With Alfa Romeo Belux, we can only look back at 2023 with satisfaction. The first goal of the brand’s ‘metamorphosis’ has been more than achieved. There are now solid foundations to launch the first 100% electric Alfa Romeo, the Milano, in the Belgian and Luxembourg markets in 2024,” explains Milosz Tomanek, CEO of Alfa Romeo in Belgium.

Alfa Romeo Belux is committed to providing its customers with innovative and exciting vehicles that embody the rich heritage of Italian craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology of the brand. These exceptional results reflect the commitment and enthusiasm of Belux customers for the brand’s products.