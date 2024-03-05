Alfa Romeo: sales in Germany increase by 33% in the first two months of 2024

Alfa Romeo continues to gain selling in the German auto market. According to the latest statistics from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), Germany registered 1,067 vehicles from the Biscione automotive brand in the January/February period, marking a 33 percent increase compared to the same period last year. In February alone, the increase was 17 percent. This means the historic Italian brand has far surpassed overall market growth, as the KBA reported a 5 percent increase in February.

In the new year, the Alfa Romeo Tonale continues to strengthen its brand leadership position. In the first two months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, there was a 54% increase in the number of German customers choosing this compact SUV, also available with hybrid technology. The Tonale SUV once again accounted for over half of all new Alfa Romeo registrations.

Regarding this achievement in Germany by the Italian automaker in the recently concluded month of February, Niccolò Biagioli, CEO of Stellantis Germany Premium Brands, stated: “Alfa Romeo continues to grow in Germany. 2024 started with two very positive months for us, and we managed to maintain this upward trend.”

“I want to express my gratitude to our business partners and my team for their extraordinary commitment, crucial for our ongoing success. The launch of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, which will be presented for the first time on April 10th and will be our first exclusively electric vehicle, will further strengthen this momentum,” Biagioli concluded.