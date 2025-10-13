Alfa Romeo recalls 62,000 Giulia and Stelvio units in the United States

In the United States, over 62,000 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have been involved in a new recall related to a rear camera software malfunction. The problem, which affects models produced between 2020 and 2025, could compromise proper image display during reverse maneuvers, exposing drivers to a potential accident risk.

Alfa Romeo recalls 62,910 Giulia and Stelvio models for backup camera display malfunction

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the defect involves a combination of two factors: an anomaly in the printed circuit board (PCB) and a software stability problem. Under certain conditions, these defects can cause a blank, black, blue or inverted screen to appear when reverse gear is engaged.

This is a violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111 (FMVSS 111), which regulates rear visibility system requirements. The regulation provides that the camera image must activate automatically whenever reverse gear is engaged and must meet precise criteria for viewing angle and image quality. The absence of visual feedback reduces driver visibility and increases collision risk.

In detail, the recall affects 25,948 units of Alfa Romeo Giulia produced between August 6, 2019 and March 12, 2025, and 36,962 units of Alfa Romeo Stelvio built between August 2, 2019 and March 14, 2025. In total, therefore, 62,910 vehicles could present the defect. Stellantis explained that the production interval involved was identified through analysis of data from suppliers and component traceability systems. Models assembled after March 2025 are not affected, thanks to the introduction of updated hardware and software.

Recall operations include verification and, if necessary, replacement of the radio unit as well as software update. Interventions will be carried out free of charge at the Alfa Romeo dealer network. Owners will receive official notification by November 25, 2025, while involved VINs will be available on the NHTSA.gov website starting October 14, 2025. The NHTSA hotline is also active for additional information and assistance.

For Alfa Romeo customers, it is also possible to contact Chrysler customer service, citing recall code A2C. Although the issue has not caused any known accidents, the Stellantis group has decided to proceed with the recall campaign as a preventive measure, in line with federal safety standards and to ensure full compliance with current regulations.