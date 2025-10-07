Alfa Romeo Quattroporte unveils a striking new look that balances power and refinement

In recent hours, a fascinating render signed by Angelo Berardino appeared on LinkedIn, dedicated to a hypothetical four-door sports flagship Alfa Romeo. The idea behind the project is as simple as it is ambitious: to create a car capable of merging the dynamic charm of a coupe with the practicality and space of a prestige sedan, without sacrificing the brand’s sporting DNA.

Alfa Romeo Quattroporte render envisions luxury sports sedan with coupe styling

The result, ideally called Alfa Romeo Quattroporte, imagines the car that the Biscione might truly need to introduce to reaffirm its identity in the premium segment. The concept’s design, elegant and powerful at the same time, expresses a rare balance between luxury and aggression. Sculpted surfaces and muscular proportions coexist with refined details and sporty interiors upholstered in Alcantara, a sign of how comfort and performance can coexist naturally.

The project’s inspiration comes from a precise reflection: those who love the flowing and aggressive lines of a coupe should not be forced to give up the practicality of a four-door. According to Berardino, the future of automotive design does not consist in dividing categories, but in being able to combine them in a single coherent vision.

The proposed render thus becomes a statement of intent. Versatility, in this interpretation, does not limit sportiness but enhances it, giving shape to a sedan with a decisive character that could easily compete with the most exclusive models on the international scene.

For now, however, a similar project remains only a dream. The market for large luxury sedans is in sharp decline and manufacturers, including Alfa Romeo, prefer to concentrate investments on SUVs, crossovers and hybrid models capable of attracting a wider audience. It is no coincidence that the Biscione’s return to the E-segment is expected with a super sports SUV, rather than with a traditional sedan. A shame, because if a car like this Quattroporte actually came to light, it would represent a perfect synthesis of tradition, innovation and pure Alfa Romeo spirit.