Alfa Romeo Montreal featured in Playboy heads to auction

A masterpiece of Italian engineering and design from the ’70s is back in the spotlight: a 1975 Alfa Romeo Montreal, one of only 3,925 examples produced, is currently at auction on BringATrailer.com. This isn’t just a simple collector’s model, but an iconic coupé that combines the charm of bodywork designed by Marcello Gandini for Bertone with the character of a 2.6-liter V8 with SPICA mechanical injection and ZF 5-speed manual transmission.

Rare 1975 Alfa Romeo Montreal featured in Playboy for sale

The car, chassis number 8339, was first registered in Germany, in Frankfurt, in August 1975. After being transferred to the United States in 1985, it underwent careful restoration at Classic Rides Factory in Calimesa, California. In 2014 it received a new paint job in vibrant bright orange, paired with redone beige leather interior and a complete mechanical overhaul.

The vehicle has attracted media attention, earning a feature in Playboy magazine in November 2016 and winning “Best in Class” at the 2021 Quail Motorsports Gathering, one of the most prestigious events for vintage vehicles.

The style is unmistakably Montreal and features a NACA air intake on the hood, pop-up headlights with front vents, louvered rear pillars, and 14-inch Campagnolo alloy wheels with Michelin tires. The braking system consists of four ventilated discs, while the suspension, derived from the GTV, has been completely overhauled.

The interior preserves the intact charm of the ’70s with wrap-around seats, Jaeger instrumentation, Hellebore wood steering wheel, and high-level equipment for the era, such as air conditioning and electric windows. The odometer shows 67,000 km, equivalent to about 42,000 miles.

Recently, major work was performed on the fuel system, with tank cleaning and replacement of pumps and filters. The vehicle is being sold with a rich set of documents including restoration photographs, magazine article, certificate from the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum with production date (June 20, 1975) and California title which, due to a bureaucratic discrepancy, classifies the model as a 1972.

The auction ends Friday, June 6th at 5:55 PM, and represents a unique opportunity for those seeking a collectible Alfa with an authentic history, award-winning, and why not, a little glamorous.