Alfa Romeo MiTo: this is how a potential new generation could look

Alfa Romeo is increasingly moving toward the SUV and crossover segment, a now global trend, to the extent that the new generation of Giulia will, in fact, become a crossover, abandoning its sedan form. The most passionate enthusiasts are obviously concerned about this drastic change. There are indeed those who hope for a return of this kind of car, but not only that. Even though the Biscione’s launch calendar is already defined, at least until 2028, there are those who hope for the great return of the Alfa Romeo MiTo.

Alfa Romeo MiTo: will a future generation look like this?

The images, created by TDA Automotive, present a MiTo with a front similar to the current Giulia. The car shows off the iconic Alfa Romeo grille, accompanied by teardrop headlights with integrated daytime running lights, wide lateral air intakes in the bumper, vertical elements on the sides, and a sporty hood.

The bodywork stands out for its front fenders that combine sinuosity and muscularity, along with pronounced shoulders that accentuate its road presence. This virtual interpretation of the renewed MiTo maintains traditional handles and features a slightly arched roof in the rear section. Unfortunately, the render does not show the rear of the car.

Examining the interior carefully through the windshield, sporty seats with integrated headrests can be noticed. It’s not clear whether the cabin includes rear seats with limited space or if it’s a two-seat configuration, although the first option seems more likely.

From a technical perspective, the next generation of the MiTo could be based on the e-CMP platform, already used for the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208, or on the STLA Small platform, the same that will be used for the future generation of Fiat 500e. Unfortunately, this project is not planned for the future, but who knows if in the coming years the company might decide to bring a similar vehicle back to the market.