Alfa Romeo Milano: when American dreams took the Alfa 75 across the ocean

When the Alfa Romeo Milano, known in Europe as the Alfa 75, made its official debut in the United States in 1987, expectations were running high. For the Italian automaker, it marked a return to the American market with a model designed to embody the brand’s sporting DNA.

Alfa Romeo Milano: when the 75 crossed the Atlantic in 1987

The Milano stood out with its sharp lines, spirited engines, and rear-wheel-drive layout, distinguishing itself in a landscape dominated by German and Japanese sedans. Analysts at the time noted that Alfa Romeo was targeting a very specific niche: drivers seeking genuine thrills behind the wheel, far removed from the standardization of the big brands.

With the Milano, Alfa promised sporty handling, well-appointed interiors, and a touch of Italian flair that still carried an air of exclusivity and allure in the U.S. Initial expectations were high: automotive magazines and enthusiasts alike welcomed the arrival of a European sedan that dared to challenge the BMW 3 Series and Audi 80. Dealerships saw strong curiosity and solid foot traffic, proof that the Alfa Romeo name still resonated across the Atlantic. In practice, however, the reality proved less dazzling than the promises.

While the Milano did win over a small circle of enthusiasts, it never reached the sales volumes Alfa Romeo had hoped for. Several factors contributed to this outcome, including a limited dealership network, maintenance costs perceived as high, and lingering doubts about the reliability of Italian cars. It was, in many ways, a “perception problem”, driven more by psychology than hard fact, though not entirely unfounded.

Today, many still remember the Milano as a car with real character, capable of delivering raw driving emotion at a time when the American market was becoming increasingly homogenized. Unfortunately, it never became the commercial success Alfa Romeo had envisioned.