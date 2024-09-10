Alfa Romeo Mexico opens a new exclusive dealership in Guadalajara

Alfa Romeo has opened a new dealership for its customers in Guadalajara. Alfa Romeo Las Américas is the new boutique of the Italian brand, with a 170 square meter space to showcase the high-end vehicles that make up the brand’s portfolio: the Giulia sedan, the Stelvio SUV, and the Tonale crossover.

Alfa Romeo opens its second dealership in Guadalajara in one of the most important areas of the city

“The opening of this new point of sale reflects the brand’s good performance in the country and will offer our customers a unique experience, as well as highly qualified personnel. Our product range consists of Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, three models that, since their launch, have received several awards worldwide thanks to their design, exciting driving experience, as well as offering the highest levels of quality. Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand’s first SUV with plug-in hybrid technology, is a key vehicle in the brand’s growth in Mexico as the demand for this type of vehicle continues to grow, offering low fuel consumption and high performance,” said Eduardo Aranda, Brand Director of Alfa Romeo in Mexico.

Over the years, Alfa Romeo has been characterized by offering vehicles that have set trends in terms of design and technology, with a valuable history in each of its creations, as is the case with this new showroom. This modern point of sale is the second in Guadalajara and integrates the refinement and elegance of a new totally Premium identity for Alfa Romeo, with an architectural concept that allows the product range to be displayed in an environment of luxury and sportiness, perfectly aligned with the values of the Italian company.

Alfa Romeo Las Américas becomes a strategic ally for the brand sales operations in the west of the country, located at Avenida de las Américas 1586, Colonia Country Club, Guadalajara. With this new showroom, the Alfa Romeo dealer network consists of 10 points of sale, strategically distributed in the main cities of the country.

Customer care is one of the pillars of the Alfa Romeo brand, and with the aim of achieving total satisfaction, two innovative after-sales programs called Maxima Qualitá and Maxima Qualitá Elite have been designed. The benefits that customers obtain with these programs are free maintenance services for 3 years or 90,000 kilometers, tire protection coverage for up to 2 years, roadside assistance, home pick-up and delivery service, real-time notifications on repairs, as well as replacement of parts subject to wear, just to name a few.

This service aims to provide standardized treatment across the entire dealer network, through processes that guarantee support, peace of mind, security, and personalized attention to each customer, as well as long-term benefits that will maintain a high resale value.