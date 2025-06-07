Alfa Romeo Junior sparks debate over its Italian roots

It was 2024 when Alfa Romeo unveiled to the world its new electric compact, initially christened Milano. But the Italian government’s reaction was swift: Adolfo Urso, Minister of Industry, harshly criticized the name choice, emphasizing that you can’t sell a car called Milano if it’s produced in Poland. A position that leveraged European regulations against potentially misleading denominations that evoke a geographical origin different from the real one. The controversy had an immediate impact: within 48 hours, Alfa Romeo opted for a course correction, renaming the model Junior.

But beyond the controversies and semantic games, outside its home, in the United Kingdom, they wanted to investigate to understand where the Italian soul of the new Alfa Romeo Junior lies, especially in the Veloce trim. With its 276 fully electric horsepower and a price that can exceed £48,000, the sportiest version of the new Alfa Romeo model presents itself as a modern, elegant, and aggressive hot hatch.

Alfa Romeo Junior: can a Polish-built car have an Italian soul?

Tested on the fascinating roads between Bologna and Florence, the Junior described with “breathtaking lines”, flaunts 20-inch wheels and a compact but dynamic silhouette. Appreciated elements include exemplary city performance thanks to precise steering, immediate acceleration, and surprising comfort even on cobblestones and potholes. Outside urban centers and through hairpin turns, some limitations emerge, such as the steering response under torque being somewhat non-linear, and the braking, despite being enhanced, not entirely convincing in Sport mode.

Yet, despite Polish manufacturing, the Junior emanates a profoundly Italian aura. The design recalls the sensuality of historic models, the refined interiors speak of passion and detail, and the driving pleasure transmits that emotional touch that has always characterized the Biscione brand.

In an era when geographical origin is often sacrificed on the altar of global logistics, perhaps what truly matters is a car’s character. And from this point of view, the Alfa Romeo Junior, though born outside the borders of its true home, proudly embodies the sporty, lively, and fascinating soul of Italian cars.