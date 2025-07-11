Alfa Romeo Junior: prices revealed for the entry-level SUV in Australia

The Alfa Romeo Junior, the Biscione’s new compact SUV, officially enters the Australian market with a base price of $45,900. Available in 48-volt mild hybrid or fully electric configuration, the Junior arrives in Australia with aggressive styling and advanced technological features from the entry-level model.

Alfa Romeo Junior debuts in Australia: Hybrid and EV options from $45,900

The hybrid version of the Junior is powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, paired with a 21 kW electric system integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The system produces a combined power of 107 kW and 230 Nm of torque, allowing the compact SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, with a top speed of 206 km/h. All while maintaining a contained average consumption of just 4.1 liters per 100 km in the combined cycle.

For those looking toward a completely zero-emission future, the Alfa Romeo Junior is also available in 100% electric version. Equipped with a front-mounted 115 kW and 260 Nm powertrain, the Junior EV features a 54 kWh battery and can cover up to 407 km according to the WLTP cycle. The car supports rapid charging up to 100 kW DC, allowing a 10% to 80% charge in about 30 minutes, or home charging at 11 kW AC.

With compact dimensions, differentiating itself from the majority of vehicles sold in Australia, measuring 4.17 m in length, 1.78 m in width, 1.50 m in height and a 2.56 m wheelbase, the Junior is 36 cm shorter than the Tonale and 6.3 cm shorter than the Volvo EX30, but offers a surprisingly spacious 400-liter trunk, 82 liters larger than the Volvo’s.

Prices in Australia, as anticipated, start from $45,900 for the hybrid version and reach $57,900 for the electric variant. Sales are open and first deliveries are expected in the coming months, making the Junior one of the most interesting options in the compact premium SUV category.