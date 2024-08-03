Alfa Romeo Junior: available in the UK from £299 per month

Alfa Romeo has unveiled offers for the new Junior, the brand’s first fully electric car. Customers can order the 156 HP Junior with monthly financing from £299 per month, with Speciale variants starting at £329 per month and 280 HP Veloce variants starting at £399. All are available with a deposit contribution of £1,000 and £500 for an Octopus home charger.

Alfa Romeo Junior: here are the offers for its purchase in the UK

Junior is sporty at heart, compact in size, and Italian at first sight. Available with a choice of two power outputs, 156 HP and up to 410 km of range (WLTP) or the sportier 280 HP with up to 400 km of range (WLTP). Both versions represent the epitome of Alfa Romeo’s sporty DNA. Charging the new Alfa Romeo Junior is quick and easy, with a charge from 20 to 100%, using a 100 kW fast charger, completed in less than 30 minutes.

The standard Electric Junior comes with 18-inch diamond-cut aerodynamic alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, glossy black mirror caps, rain-sensing wipers, and rear parking sensors. Inside, it features Icona seats with black/blue fabric, eight-color ambient lighting outlining the air vents, central tunnel, and a configurable 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch driver-oriented central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats.

Standard safety systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Lane Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking, e-Call, and Alfa Romeo Connected Services. Keyless go, heat pump, Mode 3 charging cable, and 11 kW onboard charger complete the standard specifications. As standard, Electric Junior is available from £299 per month with a deposit contribution of £1,000 and an advance payment of £8,860.84.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Speciale launch edition builds on a sporty style kit with diamond black Scudetto, tinted rear windows, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior features Spiga vinyl and an electrically operated six-way driver’s seat with massage function, leather steering wheel, sports pedals, and door sills.

The generous equipment is completed by 10.25-inch infotainment with navigation, 180-degree rear camera, Adaptive Cruise Control with lane centering and traffic jam assist, hands-free electric tailgate, and keyless access with proximity access technology as standard. Junior Speciale variants are available from £329 per month with a deposit contribution of £1,000 and an advance payment of £8,954.58.

The Veloce model features a 280 HP electric powertrain, Torsen differential, 25 mm lowered suspension, and sports brake calipers. It enhances the sportiness of the standard Electric Junior with 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, two-tone black roof, tinted rear windows, red painted brake calipers, and sporty style kit with diamond black Scudetto.

Inside, a six-way electric driver’s seat in Spiga vinyl and fabric with massage function, leather steering wheel, sports pedals, and door sills are all standard. Veloce variants are available from £399 per month with a deposit contribution of £1,000 and an advance payment of £10,701.46. All terms are indicative and based on a 37-month contract term at 6.9% APR, with an annual mileage of 6,000 miles (9,650 km).