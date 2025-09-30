Alfa Romeo is ready to shake up the E-Segment

Alfa Romeo is expected to return to the E-segment by 2030 with a model designed to finally break through in North America. Rumors suggest this vehicle will be nothing short of revolutionary, with a design that defies today’s conventional premium categories. Its styling is expected to deliver a major surprise once revealed.

Alfa Romeo ready to launch a model set to shake up the premium E-segment

According to the latest reports, this model could debut in 2029 and will most likely be built in the United States at Stellantis’ Jefferson North plant in Detroit, alongside the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, with which it will share an extended version of the STLA Large platform. Nicknamed “E-Jet” by former brand CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, the car is expected to be officially confirmed in Stellantis’ new industrial plan scheduled for early 2026.

Its role within the lineup is simply too important to be overlooked. At nearly five meters in length, with sleek and aerodynamic styling, the new Alfa Romeo aims to redefine the brand’s global image.

It will be the most stunning Alfa Romeo ever to hit the road: modern, high-tech, luxurious, and capable of delivering exceptional performance. A true game-changer set to shake up the premium segment, where the Italian brand seeks to finally establish itself as a major player. The declared goal is to conquer the U.S. market by entering the E-segment with a car that blends Alfa Romeo’s sporting DNA with the size and presence of a SUV able to rival the Jeep Grand Cherokee, yet with unmistakably Italian character and flair.

As early as 2026, with the presentation of Stellantis’ new industrial plan by CEO Santo Ficili, we may get more concrete details on the project and its timeline. One thing already seems clear: when this car arrives, Alfa Romeo will not go unnoticed, even in the highly competitive U.S. market, where it has struggled in recent years.