Alfa Romeo is cruel for not building this stunning Spider

Independent digital designer Carlo Indelicato recently took to LinkedIn to unveil a drop-dead gorgeous render of a new Alfa Romeo Spider, proving that automotive romanticism isn’t completely dead, even if corporate spreadsheets are doing their absolute best to kill it.

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Indelicato’s creation is a low-slung, muscular two-seater roadster that masterfully modernizes the iconic Duetto without slipping into lazy retro nostalgia. It nails the classic open-top proportions: an elongated hood, a set-back cockpit, and a tight, athletic rear end.

Up front, the unmistakable Alfa Romeo scudetto grille is flanked by razor-thin headlights and gaping air intakes that look ready to swallow tarmac. Around back, horizontal taillights and four unapologetic, fire-breathing tailpipes deliver a visual punch that feels like a bold middle finger to modern fake plastic exhaust cutouts.

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Indelicato openly posed the million-dollar question: is a modern Duetto just a romantic fever dream, or could Stellantis actually pull it off? Strictly speaking, with Stellantis’ modular platforms, the underlying hardware is sitting right there on the corporate shelf.

Naturally, an open-top Alfa Romeo wouldn’t be a high-volume cash cow. It would serve as a true halo car, a brand-defining beacon reminding the world that the Biscione still knows how to stir the soul with genuine Italian style and raw driving emotion, rather than just selling insulated commuter pods to suburbanites.

Stellantis’ immediate playbook forces Alfa Romeo to chase volume, prioritizing the European C-segment with future successors to the Giulietta and Tonale. Meanwhile, the D-segment remains stuck in a foggy haze of shifting timelines, and a mass-production spider isn’t anywhere on the official roadmap.

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Yet, there is a tiny glimmer of hope for the well-heeled enthusiast. Alfa Romeo’s ultra-exclusive Bottega Fuoriserie department, is set to unveil its second ultra-limited masterpiece before the end of the year. While its true identity remains top-secret, petrolheads across the globe are desperately praying that an open-top icon might sneak through the back door.