Alfa Romeo: here are the dates for the third edition of the Tribe Days

As 2023 draws to a close thrillingly, Alfa Romeo takes this chance to extend a Merry Christmas to all, while revealing the third installment of the Tribe Days. The brand warmly invites Alfa aficionados, brand devotees, collectors, official clubs, and fans of Italian motoring heritage to join a special event at a seminal site in Italian motorsport – the Mugello circuit on October 5-6, 2024.

Marking its third occurrence, Tribe Days is a genuine festivity of passion and the esteemed Italian sporting ethos, ingrained in Alfa Romeo‘s essence since 1910. Following previous events in Monza in 2022 and Le Mans in 2023, the brand has selected the Mugello Racetrack for this third edition, a renowned Italian motorsport landmark.

In its inaugural edition in 2022, coinciding with the F1 Grand Prix at Monza, Alfa Romeo seized the moment to honor its deep-rooted connection with the Monza circuit. This was in celebration of the centenary of the Italian track, where on September 3, 1950, Alfa Romeo clinched the inaugural Formula 1 championship title, racing in the GP Tipo 158 Alfetta with Nino Farina at the helm. The event attracted 112 collectors with their cars, mirroring the brand’s storied legacy, alongside 100 Giulia GTAs commemorating the track’s 100th anniversary.

This first edition unfolded across two emblematic sites of Alfa Romeo’s legacy: the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese and the Balocco test track. A memorable car parade journeyed from the Museum, through Milan, culminating at the Monza circuit, where a jubilant assembly of F1 enthusiasts greeted a diverse array of Alfa Romeos from various periods.

The 2023 edition, the second of its kind, celebrated the centennials of two international motorsport icons: it paid homage to the Quadrifoglio emblem’s 100th year, alongside an event hosted by the brand at Le Mans during the “Le Mans Classic”. Concurrently, the French track marked the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was here that Alfa Romeo triumphantly dominated for four straight years, from 1931 to 1934. Spanning three days, the event was a showcase of sheer enthusiasm, featuring remarkable happenings and unparalleled driving experiences at Montlhéry and Le Mans tracks – venues of some of international motorsport’s most remarkable narratives, with Alfa Romeo playing a pivotal role.