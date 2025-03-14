Alfa Romeo GTV-6 left for a long time in the silence of a barn, selling for 1 dollar

The Alfa Romeo GTV-6 is now considered a true automotive icon, a classic that continues to gain value and appeal among enthusiasts. This is why this 1982 example, recently unearthed from a barn in Michigan, could be an interesting opportunity for those who enjoy restoration challenges. It’s currently for sale on eBay Motors, although it needs significant work to return to its former glory.

1982 Alfa Romeo GTV-6 emerges from a barn in Michigan, awaiting restoration

Despite being stored indoors for years, this GTV-6 hasn’t escaped the typical signs of wear, especially for those familiar with the Midwest climate. Corrosion is visible on various body parts, from the front fender to the side pillars, and along the windshield edge.

Aesthetically, the car seems fairly complete, with intact interiors, original glass, and OEM wheels still in place. The odometer shows about 54,000 miles (87,000 kilometers), potentially indicating limited use before the long period of inactivity. Under the hood, when new, this Alfa was equipped with the legendary 2.5-liter V6, paired with a five-speed manual transmission positioned at the rear for optimal weight distribution.

At the time of the last bid, the car was quoted at $365, with four days remaining in the auction. Being a no-reserve auction, the price could remain attractive, but getting a GTV-6 in these conditions back on the road won’t be an economical undertaking. However, anyone who has had the pleasure of driving one of these Alfas knows that every effort could be well rewarded by the driving pleasure and the unmistakable sound of its V6. This example is part of a larger lot of European and British vehicles found on the same property. The auction starting bid is as low as $1, but the most recent offer was around $1.25.

The GTV-6 is famous for its unmistakable roar, and it’s somewhat affecting to see this unit reduced to silence. It’s difficult to tell whether the original color was blue or black, but the panels appear solid, which is a good sign for those considering a restoration. Inside, the car retains authentic details, such as the original wooden steering wheel and factory gear knob.