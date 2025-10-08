Alfa Romeo Giulia’s next generation: sedan or SUV, and what combustion options await?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will mark a profound turning point for the Biscione brand. The next-generation model will change radically compared to the current one, both from a technical and stylistic point of view. The only element that will remain unchanged will be the name, while everything else, from mechanics to design, will be completely rethought.

The future Alfa Romeo Giulia will be built on Stellantis‘ STLA Large platform, the same one that will also be used for the new Stelvio and for other premium models in the group. This base will allow it to accommodate combustion, hybrid and fully electric powertrains, offering the range broad technical flexibility and greater efficiency. According to rumors, the new generation Giulia could arrive toward the end of 2027, anticipating the Stelvio, whose development has reportedly suffered some delays.

On the aesthetic front, the Giulia will transform into a hybrid between a sedan and a crossover, while maintaining a sportier setup than the Stelvio. The goal is to reinterpret Alfa DNA in a modern key, with more muscular proportions, a lowered stance and stylistic references to the Junior, in addition to new details that will debut on this model.

According to CEO Santo Ficili, the car will be “immediately recognizable as an Alfa Romeo,” despite the completely renewed stylistic approach. The intent is to unite elegance and sportiness, without sacrificing the personality that has always characterized the creations of the Italian brand.

Regarding engines, the presence of combustion units is now confirmed, although technical details are not yet known. It remains to be seen whether the Quadrifoglio version will be exclusively electric, as initially hypothesized, or whether it will retain a combustion engine, as suggested more recently by some internal sources.

More information should arrive in early 2026, when Stellantis will present the new industrial plan. On that occasion, the future of the Giulia will finally be clarified, a model that will play a decisive role in strengthening Alfa Romeo’s presence in the international premium segment.