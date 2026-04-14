Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING: this special edition is on sale

Nearly a decade later, that lap around the Nürburgring still hits differently. Fabio Franca, right foot nailed to the floor, extracting from the Giulia Quadrifoglio a performance that quietly dismantled every assumption about what a sport sedan could be. It wasn’t German precision, it was Alfa Romeo, and that was enough.

The Giulia’s record opened a door the Stelvio Quadrifoglio walked right through, replicating the feat in the SUV category almost immediately. In one clean sweep, a brand that had been coasting on the MiTo and Giulietta found itself holding two outright lap records at the most unforgiving circuit on the planet.

A few voices pointed out that Alfa was timing its own cars with its own watches. Fair point. Also: completely irrelevant. Anyone who has actually driven those Quadrifoglios knows they were obsessively sorted and genuinely fast.

To mark the records, Alfa Romeo built the NRING editions: 216 cars total, 108 per variant. The number wasn’t random, it referenced the brand’s 108th anniversary. Anyone expecting track-day graphics and a race suit in the trunk was in for a surprise. The only available color was Grigio Circuito, an exclusive shade that reads as sober, almost austere.

What the NRING actually delivered was still substantial: carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco bucket seats, carbon fiber inserts throughout. Not a ground-up transformation, but a focused, coherent package that justified the £20,000 premium asked of Alfa’s most devoted customers. In gray with a carbon interior and red accents, both versions were objects of rare aesthetic consistency.

The car on offer here is number 97 of 108, built in 2019, carrying just 15,000 kilometers. It’s also one of only twelve right-hand drive Giulia NRINGs ever produced, fewer than the right-hand drive GTAs still out there, to give you a sense of scale.

Originally listed above £80,000, it’s now offered at £64,995, roughly the same territory as a current-spec Giulia Quadrifoglio packing 520 HP and an updated differential. Logic says take the newer car. But nobody buying a NRING is following logic. They’re buying a color, a serial number, and the right to say they own a piece of the most iconic onboard video in recent motorsport history.