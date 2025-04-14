Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Next-Gen: lots of surprises to come

We’re talking, of course, about the highest-performance version of the second generation of the D-segment sedan, scheduled for 2026. The changes from the model we have known so far will be significant. First and foremost, dimensions are expected to increase, with greater length and width dictated by the adoption of the modern STLA Large architecture. But the evolution will not stop there: the design of the new Giulia Quadrifoglio will undergo a restyling that may even surprise, generating a completely new visual impact.

CEO Ficili makes statements

Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili’s recent statements to the French press have turned the spotlight on a radical change that will affect not only the high-performance Quadrifoglio version, but the entire Giulia range. The future Giulia Quadrifoglio will provide consumers with an unprecedented fastback sedan silhouette, bringing together the aerodynamic elegance of a four-door coupe with the practicality of a sedan. But the surprises seem to be endless. The design refers to that of crossovers, incorporating styling elements that will give the car a strong and distinctive identity.

It is crucial to highlight the fact that this transformation will not create an SUV. Alfa Romeo is well aware that it does not want to create a duplicate of the already established Stelvio. The new Giulia Quadrifoglio will position itself in a new segment, distancing itself from both traditional sedans and pure SUVs. Although some initial skepticism has been detected among brand purists, the Milanese automaker is firmly convinced of the potential of this bold change. The goal is clear: to positively amaze the public with a model that can combine tradition and innovation in a surprising way.

Capriotti offers an exclusive render

An interesting preview of this styling evolution is offered to us by the render of the talented automotive designer Alessandro Capriotti. Although it is important to remember that the final version may have some differences, his visual interpretation provides a fairly accurate idea of the aesthetic upheavals that the Giulia Quadrifoglio is destined to undergo. The anticipation to fully understand the features of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is growing by the day. Only the public sighting of the first camouflaged prototypes equipped with the final body will clarify our ideas, parallel to what will happen with the Stelvio SUV.

Until recently, the prevailing direction, supported by statements from former CEO Imparato, pointed to a future top-of-the-line electric-only version. Nevertheless, recent signs have pointed to a possible change of course. In a recent interview, Cesare Fiorio, head of marketing and communications, expressed a strong appreciation for the current 2.9-liter V6 engine, which as we know is responsible for generating power to the current Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Fiorio believes that this powerplant can continue to be used without any kind of problem for the higher performance versions of Alfa Romeo cars for at least the next 5 or 6 years. This perspective suggests that the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio could be capable of releasing unexpected surprises. A more definite picture will emerge with the unveiling of the new Stelvio, as it is highly likely that the two cars share similar strategic choices, especially with regard to the engines of the high-performance versions.