Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: the special editions in the coming years will truly stand out

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will remain on the market for a few more years due to delays in the development of their second generation. Initially scheduled to debut in 2025 and 2026 respectively, it is now unlikely the two models will arrive before 2027, or even 2028. As confirmed by brand CEO Santo Ficili, several limited-run special editions will be launched in the meantime to keep customer interest alive and fuel the passion of Alfa Romeo fans. Among them, the launch of versions dedicated to Luna Rossa, born from the collaboration with the famous sailing team, appears almost certain.

These won’t be the only variants. According to the latest reports, unusual and previously unseen configurations are also being considered, always in line with the elegance and style of the brand.

They won’t be excessive or over-the-top, but rather editions designed to highlight the best qualities of the Giulia and Stelvio, two models that have proudly represented Alfa Romeo in the competitive premium landscape over the past few years.

If the current timeline holds, the new generation should finally arrive within two to two and a half years. Some rumors suggest that, unexpectedly, the Giulia could debut before the Stelvio. However, official confirmation should not be far off: Stellantis is expected to clarify its definitive plans by late fall or, at the latest, during the winter.