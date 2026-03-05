Alfa Romeo Giulia, a decade of being the best sedan

Ten years ago, Alfa Romeo unveiled a sedan that was supposed to fix everything, the brand’s image, its sales volumes, its credibility in the premium segment. The Giulia was Sergio Marchionne‘s personal bet, and one of the most honest things a struggling Italian automaker had built in decades.

No rebadge, no shortcut. A rear-wheel-drive sports sedan built from scratch on the Giorgio platform, with proper proportions, short overhangs, a long hood, and the kind of weight distribution that German rivals had been hoarding as their exclusive privilege.

Marchionne didn’t want perfection on paper. He wanted emotion first, engineering second. And that’s exactly what the Giulia delivered, especially in Quadrifoglio trim. The 510-horsepower twin-turbo V6 in that version was a statement of intent. Communicative steering, reactive chassis, the sort of raw, mechanical driving pleasure that BMW and Mercedes had largely ironed out of their sedans in the name of refinement.

The Giorgio platform was meant to be the foundation of a wider family, coupes, derivatives, a whole ecosystem. Industrial priorities and Stellantis’ arrival in 2021 reshuffled the deck, and most of those projects quietly disappeared into a drawer.

Meanwhile, the market reshuffled itself too. Sedans lost ground to SUVs, and Alfa Romeo found easier commercial oxygen with Stelvio, Tonale, and Junior. The Giulia became a car for enthusiasts. Respected, admired, and bought in volumes that never quite matched the praise.

Still, the Giulia was never frozen in time. Subtle updates over ten years kept it current: revised front end, full LED lights, better infotainment, improved ergonomics. The Quadrifoglio badge stayed the crown jewel.

Now, at its ten-year mark, the Giulia faces a more complex future. The fully electric successor has been reconsidered. The EV market turned out to be less linear than Brussels had assumed, and Alfa’s engineers, to their credit, apparently insisted on not killing rear-wheel drive in the process. The next generation is expected on a new multi-energy architecture: electric and hybrid options, rear-wheel drive preserved, driving dynamics non-negotiable.