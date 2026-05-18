Alfa Romeo Fortunata: McLaren’s long-lost Italian cousin

Sometimes we need to retreat into the digital hallucination of a designer who still remembers what sports car actually means. Enter Marco Bianchessi and his latest creation on Behance: the Alfa Romeo Fortunata. It is not an official leak, nor is it a secret prototype destined for Arese. It is a digital prayer, a “Fortunata” (Lucky) ladybug-inspired supercar that tries to navigate the treacherous waters between Italian heritage and modern supercar aggression.

The inspiration, strangely enough, comes from a beetle mixed with the skeletal elegance of the late, lamented Alfa Romeo 4C. The result is a mid-engine silhouette with a wedge shape so sharp it could cut through Stellantis’ marketing budget.

While the proportions are spot-on for a supercar, the front end is where the debate begins. It features a tiny Trilobo that feels almost shy, perhaps needing a bit more “Milanese arrogance” to truly fit the lineage. Depending on the angle, you might mistake it for a Woking-born McLaren having a very stylish identity crisis. However, the wheels save the day, reinterpreting the classic “telephone dial” design into a modern stance that fills the wheel wells like a dream we’re not allowed to have.

The rear is where Bianchessi really lets the Alfa Romeo’s “Quadrifoglio spirit” fly. We’re talking about massive muscular panels, a sloping roofline, and a glass engine cover that acts as a window into a mechanical soul. A full-width light bar and a diffuser that looks ready to vacuum up the asphalt complete a package that screams performance.

If this beast were to ever leave the pixels and challenge a Chevrolet Corvette C8 on the open road, it would need some serious internal combustion help, perhaps boosted by a hybrid setup. But then we hit the inevitable Italian wall: the price. While the Corvette remains the king of blue-collar performance, an Alfa Romeo like this would likely cost more than a small villa in Tuscany.

Our only hope? That the “Bottega Fuoriserie” program eventually gets tired of SUVs and decides to build something that actually makes us scream again. Until then, we’ll just keep staring at the screen.