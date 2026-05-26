Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia made Italy’s wildest front-wheel-drive cars

Sending more than 200 hp to the front wheels alone represented, for decades, a technical challenge close to the limits of engineering reason. Yet four Italian models entered that extreme territory with results that turned them into cult cars among enthusiasts. The Alfa Romeo 147 GTA, Alfa Romeo 156 GTA, Fiat Coupé 2.0 20V Turbo Plus and Lancia Thema 8.32 share an architecture that seemed poorly suited to high power, but each car turned it into a defining part of its character.

Italy’s most powerful front-wheel-drive cars were anything but ordinary

The two Alfa Romeo GTA models, both introduced in the early 2000s, entrusted their sporting ambitions to the famous 3.2-liter 24-valve Busso V6, producing 250 hp at 6,200 rpm. In the 147 GTA, the engine turned a compact car designed by Walter de Silva and Wolfgang Egger into a muscular hot hatch capable of reaching 62 mph in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 154 mph. Wider tracks and more aggressive details strengthened the look without destroying the elegance of the original shape.

The 156 GTA used the same engine in a sports-sedan formula where body elegance and the sound of the V6, still considered one of the finest in Alfa Romeo’s recent history, mattered more than open aggression. The high double-wishbone front suspension and advanced rear axle allowed both cars to manage challenging power for a front-wheel-drive layout with an honest and engaging character.

The Fiat Coupé 2.0 20V Turbo Plus, introduced in 1996 as an evolution of the Coupé launched two years earlier, followed a radically different philosophy. It used a 220-hp turbocharged inline-five with a Garrett turbocharger, intercooler and overboost, delivering 229 lb-ft of torque from just 2,500 rpm. Performance was exceptional for a front-wheel-drive car of the period, with 0-62 mph in around 6.3 seconds and a top speed above 155 mph. The sharp bodywork, designed externally by Chris Bangle with interior and production by Pininfarina, gave it a divisive but unforgettable presence.

The Lancia Thema 8.32 occupied a completely different space. It placed a Ferrari-derived 3.0-liter V8 from the 308 Quattrovalvole under the hood of an executive sedan, adapted for less extreme delivery than the Maranello sports car and rated at 215 hp instead of the original 240 hp. The Poltrona Frau leather cabin, wood inserts and retractable rear spoiler completed the image of a sophisticated and unusual flagship that became one of the world’s fastest front-wheel-drive cars in the second half of the 1980s.

These four models belong to an era in which Italian automakers accepted bold technical compromises to chase unusual mechanical combinations. They created imperfect cars, but also cars with a personality that time has made increasingly desirable.