Alfa Romeo E-SUV: its features could be surprising

Alfa Romeo is planning to launch a new, large electric SUV that could potentially compete with the BMW iX, the flagship electric model from the German manufacturer. The future Alfa Romeo E-SUV, which currently lacks an official name, is expected to arrive in 2027, as reported by CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

The design of the upcoming Alfa Romeo E-SUV, as well as its performance and handling, have the potential to be quite astonishing

The Alfa Romeo SUV will be based on the Stellantis STLA Large platform, the same platform that will be used for other electric models within the group. The model will also feature a distinctive design, incorporating the brand’s typical stylistic elements, such as the front trilobe, sharp headlights, and a sporty rear end. The vehicle will be approximately 5 meters long and will also be quite wide and tall. The Alfa Romeo E-SUV will offer a spacious and refined interior with high-quality materials, advanced technologies, and connectivity and safety solutions.

Regarding the future Alfa Romeo E-SUV, there are rumors that its characteristics will be surprising to those expecting the usual large SUVs found in the market. In fact, both in terms of design and technical specifications, this model has the potential to amaze. It is said to have a very sporty appearance despite being a truly imposing model. Its performance is expected to be more akin to that of a coupe sedan rather than a large SUV. In summary, with the upcoming flagship model, the automaker from the Biscione emblem intends to make a significant impact in the premium segment of the auto market, even in important countries like China and the United States.

Speaking of the Alfa Romeo E-SUV, we present a new render created by Morteza Rabiee, providing a rough preview of what the design of this vehicle could look like. As mentioned earlier, it is expected to arrive between the end of 2027 and the beginning of 2028 as the second E-segment vehicle from Alfa Romeo, following a coupe sedan that should debut a few months earlier.