Alfa Romeo: does the future lineup include a coupe SUV?

Alfa Romeo plans to add several new models to its lineup in the next few years, to introduce at least one new model annually until 2030. The aim is to firmly establish itself in markets like China and the United States, positioning itself as a global premium brand. Fans of the iconic Biscione brand, as well as industry insiders, are excited about the prospect of an expanded range and are already imagining what future Italian car models might look like.

This is what a future Alfa Romeo Coupe SUV might look like

One such imagined model is a two-door coupe SUV by Alfa Romeo, created by the well-known creative designer Mo Ismail. Ismail, recognized for his renders that often serve as early glimpses of upcoming models, collaborates with the Stellantis group, particularly with brands like Jeep, RAM, and Chrysler in North America.

Ismail‘s latest design is a sportier version of the Stelvio. It’s important to note that the current generation of the Stelvio is set to conclude production in 2026, making way for the second generation that will utilize the STLA large platform designed for electric vehicles. Two-door coupe SUVs are considered niche vehicles and may not significantly boost the brand’s sales. Nevertheless, the introduction of such a vehicle into the lineup of the historic brand would likely be welcomed by many fans of the Stellantis group’s premium brand.

The proposed SUV would be smaller in height and length compared to the current Stelvio, featuring a notably short rear end. However, this design choice may impact space and comfort for rear passengers. It remains to be seen whether the Biscione automaker will indeed expand its lineup with such a model in the future or if the vehicle depicted in this render will remain a hypothetical project.