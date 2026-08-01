Alfa Romeo city car reimagined as a 212-hp pocket rocket

RestoMod GT has imagined a three-door Alfa Romeo subcompact with up to 212 hp, a manual transmission and compact-coupe proportions. The AI-assisted digital study has no connection to Alfa Romeo’s product plans, instead exploring how a modern spiritual successor to the MiTo might look if the brand pushed the idea firmly toward performance.

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This Alfa Romeo city car concept packs 212 hp and a manual

Alfa Romeo’s confirmed plans instead include a new C-segment SUV on the STLA Medium platform, scheduled for production in Melfi, Italy, and a C-segment hatchback on the multi-energy STLA One architecture inspired by the 147 and Giulietta. The images therefore represent an independent design exercise rather than a preview or factory-backed concept.

The three-door body uses a wide track, low stance and pronounced fenders to move away from conventional city-car proportions. A black front panel links the slim headlights around Alfa Romeo’s familiar shield grille, while the steeply raked rear window flows into a spoiler and large diffuser. Twin exhaust outlets and black 18-inch wheels reinforce the look of a small performance coupe.

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RestoMod GT built the hypothetical specifications around a 48-volt, 1.3-liter GSE-T4 Hybrid Performance powertrain from the FireFly family. The turbocharged 1,332-cc four-cylinder would produce about 197 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, while a temporary overboost function in Race mode would raise output to approximately 212 hp. These figures come entirely from the creator and do not describe an Alfa Romeo engineering program.

The primary configuration combines a seven-speed TCT dual-clutch transmission with front-wheel drive and a mechanical limited-slip differential. The proposal also includes a six-speed FC-M6 manual with a short-throw shifter and switchable rev matching, an increasingly unusual combination in a modern subcompact performance car.

A projected curb weight between 2,601 and 2,712 pounds would support a claimed 0-62 mph time of about 6.2 seconds and a top speed near 143 mph. Adaptive dampers, quicker steering and a lowered suspension would help manage the performance, while 13.4-inch front brake rotors with four-piston calipers would provide additional stopping power.

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The concept’s appeal comes from combining numbers that remain realistic for a small hot hatch with styling that gives the car a much more exotic presence. It avoids the extreme power figures common in digital studies and instead centers the experience on low weight, front-wheel-drive traction and driver involvement.

The proposal combines recognizable Alfa Romeo design cues with the increasingly rare idea of a lightweight, manual performance hatchback. However, every technical figure, transmission choice and design detail belongs to the independent concept. Alfa Romeo has not indicated that it plans to build a new MiTo or any production model based on this virtual study.