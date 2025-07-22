Alfa Romeo CEO hints at racing comeback and upcoming Stelvio & Giulia strategy

During an interview with Radio 24, Alfa Romeo’s new CEO Santo Ficili outlined the brand’s future direction, emphasizing the connection between historical heritage and innovation. “Alfa Romeo builds its future starting from a 115-year history, rich with iconic models like Giulietta, Spider, Duetto, and Alfetta,” he stated. “This isn’t about nostalgia, but about honoring the past to reimagine tomorrow for an extraordinary brand present worldwide with over 300 enthusiast clubs.”

Santo Ficili charts Alfa Romeo’s future: “Honoring history to build tomorrow”

According to Ficili, Alfa Romeo’s strategy rests on three key elements: Italian design, driving pleasure, and sporting heritage. “Our cars are designed in Italy, must offer engaging dynamics, and tell a story of passion and accessible sportiness,” the CEO explained. “Quality is another essential value: we demand it from the entire supply chain, from dealers to production.”

The numbers seem to confirm this approach’s validity. The new Alfa Romeo Junior has already collected over 43,000 orders, with a 20% increase compared to the previous year, marking positive market response.

Ficili then reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to electrification. “The Earth is asking for our respect, and Alfa Romeo is fully aligned with this responsibility,” he stated. Early signs are encouraging: the Junior has achieved a 16% share of electric orders, with the goal of reaching 20% soon. However, the Italian market lags behind Northern Europe. “It’s a transition that takes time: customers need to adapt to a different type of mobility, and we want to accompany them through a prepared dealer network and an evolving range.”

Looking at current models, Ficili confirmed the lineup’s good health: “Giulia and Stelvio continue to perform well, Junior started strong, and Tonale maintains good momentum.” Meanwhile, the team is already working on the future of the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio, which will be part of the new strategic plan to be unveiled shortly.

Finally, a nod to motorsport, an integral part of Alfa Romeo‘s DNA: “We have a racing history and we don’t exclude anything for the future. As the English say, the sky is the limit.”