Alfa Romeo Castagna Vittoria: the exclusive prototype goes up for auction

The automotive sector is witness to creations that transcend mere functionality to become icons of design and engineering. Alfa Romeo Castagna Vittoria represents one of these rare gems, emerging as a synthesis of Biscione’s heritage and the artistry of Carrozzeria Castagna.

This unique model, a true emblem of automotive craftsmanship, took shape in 1994 and made its debut at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show, revealing an entirely handcrafted aluminum body resting on a robust steel frame.

Alfa Romeo Castagna Vittoria will be auctioned off in a few days

Based on the mechanics of the Alfa Romeo 75, the car is not only a visual marvel but also embodies performance with its renowned 3-liter V6 Busso engine known for its character and performance, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Castagna Vittoria has covered only 2500 km. The exclusivity of the Castagna Vittoria is accentuated by its dark green leather and Alcantara-trimmed interior, adorned with Vittoria-branded wood finishes. Together with its unique exteriors featuring specific double-curved windows, it exudes timeless charm.

The vehicle, equipped with Tecnomagnesio magnesium wheels and Pirelli tires, shows slight signs of wear and some minimal corrosion areas, testifying to the passage of time but not diminishing its charisma. It’s not just an aesthetic expression; the Alfa Romeo Castagna Vittoria has been equipped with refined mechanics: suspensions adapted from those of the AR SZ ES30 and Brembo disc brakes, ensuring a driving experience as exciting as it’s exclusive. The V6 Busso has been skillfully tuned by a renowned workshop operating in the DTM championship, delivering a maximum power of 254 hp.

This living legend has appeared at numerous events and publications, including the Techno Classica in Essen and the Vernasca Silver Flag, and had the honor of being exhibited at the prestigious MAUTO in Turin. All this attests to the importance and allure that the Castagna Vittoria continues to exert in the world of automotive and collecting. Already offered on the market in 2021, at the time of purchase, the car comes with a complete dossier including registration documentation, numerous invoices, and the original Alfa Romeo base manual. For connoisseurs, it will also be possible to admire this masterpiece at the Car & Classic booth during Milano AutoClassica 2023, taking place from November 17 to 19 at Fiera Milano-Rho.

In any case, the online auction will open on November 15 at 2:00 PM, but three pre-auction bids have already been placed. The Alfa Romeo Castagna Vittoria is not just a piece of Italian automotive history but an investment for collectors seeking unique specimens that encapsulate soul, prestige, and fascinating history.