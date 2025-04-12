Alfa Romeo: cars we may never see due to the SUV and crossover strategy

Alfa Romeo, through its CEO Santo Ficili, has announced that to relaunch itself globally as a premium brand within the Stellantis group, it will primarily focus on SUVs and crossovers. This means that several models previously discussed will not be returning to the Italian automaker’s lineup, at least for now.

Models Alfa Romeo will forgo to become a global premium brand

For example, there won’t be room for a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta as was thought until a few months ago. The vehicle that some believed might return as a twin to the new Lancia Delta won’t materialize. This is because compact sedans now have limited market appeal outside European borders, making little sense for a brand aiming to become a global premium player.

As Ficili himself stated, Giulietta already has a successor in Tonale, which could receive a new generation in 2028 or 2029. This updated version will likely be more sporty and dynamic compared to the current model, resembling the old Giulietta’s characteristics more closely: essentially repeating the same approach planned for the new Giulia, which as we know won’t be a crossover but won’t be a traditional sedan either.

Another car we won’t see is the new Alfa Romeo GTV, which seemed poised to return as a premium E-segment coupe sedan alongside the future E-Jet. In this case too, the sedan styling didn’t align with the brand’s new ambitions to attract new customers, increase market share, and focus on models that match current mass-market tastes.

Another vehicle unlikely to appear is the new Alfetta, which like the new Brera, is destined to remain shelved. But Alfa Romeo isn’t just abandoning sedans, it’s also foregoing sports cars like the new Duetto, which apparently won’t return even in a limited edition, though some small hope remains on this front.