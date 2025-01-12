Alfa Romeo Brera 2026: would you buy a 3-door coupe from the brand?

There is frequent talk of a new Alfa Romeo Brera. While nothing is certain at the moment, something seems to be definitely brewing. There are rumors about the addition to the Biscione’s range of a fastback coupe sedan that could join the second generation Giulia, set to debut in 2026.

Alfa Romeo Brera: here’s what a 3-door coupe from the brand could look like

The original Brera, a coupe produced by Alfa Romeo between 2005 and 2010, has always been highly appreciated for its captivating and distinctive design. Automotive designer Alessandro Capriotti has decided to digitally revisit this iconic model, proposing his updated version that follows the design guidelines of models released in late 2024.

As Capriotti himself stated on his Instagram profile, this new Alfa Romeo Brera isn’t something concrete but “just a dream,” though his vision of a three-door coupe, inspired by the Giugiaro-designed Alfetta GTV, undoubtedly generates much excitement among enthusiasts.

The imagined design for the front includes two-element headlights, with a subtle and elegant side profile, while the rear appears steeply sloped, giving the model a dynamic and sporty look. Capriotti suggested that the vehicle could be built on the same platform as the Giulia, but didn’t specify whether this would be the new Stellantis architecture or the renowned Giorgio platform, which is still used today, dating back to the 2016 update.

Would you buy a 3-door Alfa Romeo coupe in 2026? It would undoubtedly be a breath of fresh air in a world increasingly crowded with SUVs and crossovers.