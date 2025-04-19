Alfa Romeo: “Best Brands in All Classes” three design awards

In the “Best Brands” competition, AUTO BILD named Alfa Romeo’s design No. 1 in the “Mid-size” and “Mid-size SUV” categories, as well as in the overall ranking. Votes from some 40,000 AUTO BILD and BILD readers gave Alfa Romeo another triple win.

Alfa Romeo wins three awards for “Best Brands in All Classes”

German car enthusiasts’ enthusiasm for Alfa Romeo design does not subside. As has been the case for years, the traditional Italian manufacturer won several awards in the 2025 edition of the “Best Brands in All Classes” competition. AUTO BILD and BILD readers voted Alfa Romeo No. 1 in the “mid-size” and “mid-size SUV” vehicle segments. They also crowned the brand the overall winner in the overall design category.

Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio, Junior and Tonale

In the midsize class, Alfa Romeo is represented by the Giulia sports sedan, while the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a midsize SUV. In Germany, the brand also offers the Alfa Romeo Junior and Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV models, both with electrified drive.

“Best Brands of All Classes” by AUTO BILD

Our models meet the aesthetic taste of discerning German car enthusiasts. This is evidenced by our renewed triple win in the design categories of AUTO BILD’s “Best Brands of All Classes” competition. It is remarkable that the awards include two different vehicle categories, in addition to the overall ranking. This demonstrates the wide range of possibilities in which Alfa Romeo design fits perfectly. We are very proud of these awards, which are high praise for the work of the designers at the Alfa Romeo Style Center. Christine Schulze Tergeist, Managing Director of Stellantis Premium Brands Germany

In the 14th annual “Best Brands in All Categories” competition, AUTO BILD and BILD asked readers to rate 40 well-known brands based on their purchasing potential. In addition, participants answered a series of questions regarding, among other things, the image of powertrain systems, assistance systems, and sportiness. A total of about 40,000 readers of both magazines participated in the contest.