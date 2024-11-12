Alfa Romeo at Le Mans: a stunning render reimagines the dream comeback

In recent years, Alfa Romeo has chosen to distance itself from Formula 1, a decision that came after less than satisfactory results, temporarily interrupting its presence in the world of motorsports. However, the goodbye doesn’t seem to have been definitive. Jean Philippe Imparato, former CEO of the brand, had indeed declared Stellantis’ intention to bring Alfa Romeo back to racing in the future. At the time of that optimistic declaration about the car manufacturer’s return to major international competitions, however, it had not yet been decided which championship they might debut in.

Alfa Romeo: a render imagines what the brand’s Le Mans hypercar would look like

This declaration immediately fueled the hopes of many fans, who immediately dreamed of a sensational return to various competitions, such as Formula E, DTM, or WRC. Some rumors also speak of a possible return to Le Mans, where the brand could participate with a hypercar.

Digital designer Cheeheon Lee has given strength to these speculations by creating a very interesting render of what could be an Alfa Romeo hypercar specifically designed to participate in the World Endurance Championship.

The final result offered by these images is particularly fascinating as they seem to evoke the image of a cutting-edge sports car. Such a vehicle continues to make Biscione fans dream. After all, the hope remains that Alfa Romeo will soon decide to return to racing, perhaps with a car featuring an innovative design, capable of fearlessly competing at a global level.

Alfa Romeo’s last official race at Le Mans dates back to 1985, when it participated with a vehicle called the “164 Procar.” The Italian car manufacturer had distinguished itself in the competition until the 1950s and 1960s, but the last participation in the legendary endurance event was in the mid-1980s. Since then, Alfa Romeo has maintained a low profile in long-distance racing.