Alfa Romeo: an Electric Super SUV is under consideration

Recently, we discussed the introduction of a new electric SUV positioned above the Stelvio in Alfa Romeo‘s lineup. Speculations about this model are increasing, along with some leaks. There’s a rumor that this won’t be your typical E-segment SUV, as there are plenty of those on the market right now. Instead, it’s said to be a Super SUV, as illustrated in this rendering published by Carscoops, which we’re featuring in this article.

Is Alfa Romeo’s new Super SUV on the horizon? Rumors of exceptional performance are gaining traction

Despite its substantial size, this model would boast a highly sporty and aerodynamic design as one of its main characteristics. Not only is it genuinely unique in its class, but it’s also exceptionally elegant and sporty simultaneously. Moreover, leveraging the STLA Large platform on which this model will be built would grant it truly significant attributes. Within its category, it would undoubtedly be one of the best. Consider the rumor that the Quadrifoglio version might deliver well over 1,000 horsepower. This implies that despite its size, this super SUV could achieve genuinely impressive performance in terms of acceleration, driving enjoyment, and top speed.

Alfa Romeo is, therefore, emphasizing design and performance for its upcoming flagship, a model that may come with a relatively high starting price. It’s important to note that this vehicle is designed to succeed, particularly in the United States and China. However, it will also be available in Europe, where it’s unlikely to become the best-selling model among the brand’s offerings. Nevertheless, it’s a vehicle capable of finding success worldwide due to its distinctive features, which are poised to challenge direct competitors in the premium E-SUV segment. However, its debut isn’t expected shortly. The target year is 2027, but 2028 is also a possibility. Before that, Alfa Romeo will need to introduce numerous other models, starting with the B-SUV set to debut in a few months, followed by the new Giulia and Stelvio. Additionally, the arrival of a coupe sedan for the E-segment and perhaps a new Alfetta for the C-segment in Europe is anticipated.